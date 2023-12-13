If you have kids, then you are undoubtedly reliving the joys and struggles of your years in school. So what was your favorite subject back in the day?

It turns out that according to a recently published report, New Jersey’s favorite school subject might be a pretty big surprise to you.

Maybe things have changed over the years, but I remember being asked what my favorite and least favorite subjects were and the answers were always very easy.

I’d stay in history and English class all day, but keep me away from math, and while you’re at it, keep me away from science, too.

However, according to a report at Private Tutoring At Home, the favorite subject of school kids here in the Garden State is mathematics.

We are pretty thrilled that New Jersey kids love mathematics because it can be the start of a fulfilling and profitable career, but it’s just so different from my experiences that it’s a bit of a shock.

It turns out that mathematics isn’t the favorite school subject of kids nationwide, however. The top subject across the country is health.

In the states of the southwest, there is a preference for English. Northeastern students love their math and science.

For the record, the study says the least popular subject nationwide is foreign language.

I guess it turns out that my favorite subject growing up didn’t top any of the lists. So much for my beloved gym class.

