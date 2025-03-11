Can you handle not having access to your favorite New Jersey store for 24 hours?

I think you got this.

These temporary closures are actually a good thing for workers.

Let me explain. During the busy "Christmas season" after Thanksgiving and through December, retail workers are stretched thin with the madness of holiday shopping.

While it's great that many stores have joined forces to give their employees a day of rest and celebration on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, the chaos is there for them when they return the next day.

Also, when Christmas falls in the middle of the week, getting a single day off can be a huge bummer.

This Spring, a whopping 19 stores in New Jersey are planning a 24-hour closure to allow employees to celebrate and recharge. Luckily, it falls on a Sunday. It always does.

Easter Sunday is April 20th this year, and it's traditionally a day of rest, religious activities, and family gatherings.

Many major retailers and grocery stores in New Jersey are choosing to close their doors.

Now, some retailers, particularly your convenience stores and pharmacies, will remain open or have limited Easter hours.

These are your 24-hour CVS, Walgreens, and 7-Elevens and Wawas.

There is one major exception to the Easter store closings. Walmart.

Many Walmart locations will be open on Easter Sunday with limited hours.

Your best bet is to shop early and check ahead with specific businesses for holiday hours.

Here are 19 New Jersey stores that have confirmed that they will close their doors for 24 hours on Easter Sunday.

19 Stores Confirm 24-Hour Closure For All New Jersey Locations Gallery Credit: Marco