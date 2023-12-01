Nobody has to tell you that we do a lot of stopping while we're driving here in the Garden State with all the red lights, stop signs, and traffic.

But for all the stopping we do here in New Jersey, one belief has come to light. Most of us don't even know how to stop legally, and by the books, at one of those numerous stop signs we encounter each day.

Here's how most of us do it. We roll up to the stop sign and stop, or in some cases pause, at the stop sign.

The amount of time we wait generally depends on the number of cars at the intersection at the time.

If there are no other cars, our "stop" is a very brief one, and then we go on our merry way off to the next stop sign or traffic light.

Just about everything we went through is the absolute wrong way to stop at a stop sign in New Jersey.

If you're looking for the picture-perfect stop according to New Jersey law, here it is in a nutshell.

Here's what you have to do before passing a stop sign in New Jersey.

First, you have to stop within 5 feet of the crosswalk, according to Find Law. You then have to come to a complete stop, and then let every car at the intersection that could pose a hazard go ahead of you.

You then of course have to make sure all crosswalks are clear of pedestrians, and then you can proceed on your merry way.

Most of us treat stop signs in New Jersey like "pause" signs, but of course, the law doesn't agree.

If you're not sure about traffic laws, check with an official for clarification.

