A report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) revealed that more than 10,000 cars were stolen in 2020, the last year for which data is available.

This might seem surprising, especially given the advancements in vehicle security.

Get our free mobile app

But even in 2024, car theft remains a significant issue in New Jersey.

The method of car theft has evolved.

The days of hot-wiring cars are gone, replaced by more sophisticated techniques, particularly with the popularity of smart keys and fobs.

These conveniences, however, come with their vulnerabilities.

Surprisingly, many thefts result from a simple mistake: the owner leaves their smart key in the vehicle, making it easy for anyone to take the car.

The NICB report shows a notable 56% increase in such incidents.

READ MORE: Feds Warn New Jersey Residents to Take This Out of Their Wallets

While it’s easy to assume that luxury cars like Audis, BMWs, and Range Rovers would top the list of stolen vehicles, the reality is different.

These high-end models don’t even rank in the top 10 in New Jersey.

Instead, the vehicles most targeted tend to be popular, fuel-efficient models.

The reasoning is practical: the more familiar a car model is on the road, the more likely it is to be targeted, not only because it's easier to blend in but also because replacement parts are in higher demand.

For car thieves, targeting reliable, economical cars makes sense; they become part of the crowd and get good mileage.

So, while we might imagine luxury vehicles as prime targets, thieves often target durable, everyday models.

Is your ride at risk? These are the ten most stolen vehicles in the Garden State.

The Most Stolen Cars in New Jersey 2024 Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan