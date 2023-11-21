Do You Remember The Chilling New Jersey Sighting Of Bigfoot In The Pine Barrens

In case you thought that Bigfoot doesn't exist, or maybe you think it might but it lives far away from New Jersey, you should know about the reported 2018 Bigfoot sighting in the Pine Barrens.

If you're a skeptic, you should know that you are certainly not alone. It's hard to believe people who regularly set out to see a Bigfoot suddenly have a story of running into one. This is not that.

Maybe you think that someone wants to believe so badly that they would create a wild, detailed story about their own personal encounter. This is not that either.

This is, is the story of a skeptic who is not a skeptic anymore because of what she saw running across the road in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey, and just in case she didn't believe it the first time, she was able to confirm it when she saw it again in her rear-view mirror.

The story was reported on Fox 29 back in 2018, and the witnesses were too freaked out to use their names, but a wife and her husband were in the Browns Mill section of the Pine Barrens, just enjoying a day and saw what they saw.

The witness reports a six-foot creature with light hair, along the lines of the color of a deer making its way across the road. She is certain it wasn't a deer she saw. She spotted it again in the rear-view mirror.

Bigfoot researchers at the time called the sighting credible and said there have been multiple Bigfoot sightings in New Jersey over the years.

Who knows what the witness saw, but you have to admit, the Pine Barrens are huge, there is plenty of food and there are plenty of hiding places for a 6-foot, light-haired Bigfoot in the Pine Barrens.

I, for one, wouldn't discount the possibility.

