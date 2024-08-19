Shoprite is my go-to grocery shopping store.

The supermarket and I go way back.

Back in high school, when I was only on the radio on the weekends, I worked at my local Shoprite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River.

I started bagging groceries, became a cashier, and eventually moved into the pharmacy.

Shoprite is a great place to work. They take care of their employees.

I don't know if this is still the case, but there was never a shortage of hours if you wanted to work them.

I know so many people who started at Shoprite in their teens and ended up retiring from the company with excellent pensions and benefits, thanks to the union.

As time passes, more self-checkout lanes appear at many stores, including Shoprite.

At least they still require a few live bodies to keep an eye on things and assist customers (for now.)

If you visit Stop & Shop, you'll likely encounter this employee—a robot.

Marty is that creepy robot that roams the aisles and takes inventory for the store.

It's also able to check prices.

Well, Marty now has an equal at Shoprite. Tally.

The concept is the same, but it has a different name.

Yahoo Finance reports that 20 Wakefern Shoprites in New Jersey will deploy Tallys at their stores.

The company has not commented on its newest additions, and there is no word on which stores have received a Tally and which if any, stores can expect one.

I know that in the age of AI, I shouldn't be creeped out by this technology, but I am.

I also can't help but think that a human could be doing these robots' jobs.

Also, is it me, or are they annoying?

Marty, the robot at Stop & Shop, always seems to be in the way.

This isn't a grocery store robot takeover, but it's certainly a start.

Do you have a 'Tally' at your Shoprite? Tell me where and what you think. Matt.Ryan@townsquaremedia.com

