New Jersey’s Ego Gets Bruised With Our Ranking For Sexiness

If you live in New Jersey, our ranking on the sexiest states list is not going to sit well with you.

New Jersey residents get a lot of grief for a lot of things, Sure, we're impatient, and yes, our vocabulary may often be slightly less than family-friendly.

New Jersey Is Not As Sexy As We Think

But anyone in the Garden State will tell you that one thing is for sure. We're not bad to look at.

There are beautiful people everywhere you go in the Garden State, and that is why when the results of a survey conducted by Enjoy Travel came out, they were very surprising to us, and a bruise to the collective ego in New Jersey.

I think most residents of the Garden State would expect our sexiness to rank in the top half of the nation at the very least.

The Garden State Sexy Ranking Is Very Disappointing

If you are among the citizens who thought that, it is time to begin preparing for a large dose of disappointment.

Not only did New Jersey not rank in the top half of the nation, but you'll be disheartened to hear that we're buried in the bottom 10%.

To put it into perspective, the survey results show that only two states, Nebraska and Alaska are less sexy than we are in the Garden State.

New Jersey Is The Third Least Sexy State In America

That makes New Jersey the third least sexy state in the whole country, and that one hurts a lot.

For the record, Illinois is the sexiest state, followed by Colorado and Florida.

