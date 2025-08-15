A concerning recent report ranks New Jersey among the states most frequently targeted for scams in America.

Is New Jersey A Target For Scammers?

As if we don't have enough to worry about on a day-to-day basis, now Garden State residents have to face the fact that we are being targeted for scams more than almost every other state in the nation.

The numbers were crunched nationally by our friends at Forbes, and the results aren't pretty for the Garden State.

It turns out that New Jersey residents are at a higher risk of being scammed than the residents of every state in America except two.

Which States Are At The Highest Risk For Scamming?

The only states that rank higher than New Jersey on the list of most scammed states are Florida (#2) and California, which tops the list.

And the statistics that led New Jersey to the #3 most scammed state ranking are frightening.

For example, in 2023, the total financial loss due to scamming in New Jersey was an unbelievable $44.8 million.

The Cost Of Scamming In New Jersey

That works out to a median loss in our state of $593. And that is just the beginning of the chilling data in this report.

In that same year, there were 11.229 reports of fraud in New Jersey, and those reports affected 293 New Jersey residents per 100,000.

Pay close attention to your security at all times. It's impossible to be 100% scam-proof, but the more you do to protect yourself, the less chance you have of becoming New Jersey's next scam victim.

