Dear America: New Jersey Isn’t Rude, Just Really, Really Busy
When it comes to the bad reputation New Jersey residents have throughout the country, we have no one to blame but ourselves.
New Jersey's Reputation
Before we begin, I need to clarify something. I can't stand the reputation the Garden State has.
I know we have amazing people, and I know the New Jersey stereotypes are ridiculous and just plain wrong.
So, then why do I think we have no one to blame but ourselves when it comes to this dilemma?
What Are New Jersey People Impatient?
I think it's because we don't do a good job explaining the differences between our state and all the others to those observers who don't live in our state.
Our reputation, in my opinion, starts with the level of impatience we show anytime our day is delayed by even a second.
That small seed of impatience quickly grows into a tree of bad attitude in the eyes of the rest of the world.
New Jersey Jokes
Add a dose of inaccurate accent and a dash of Late Night TV and their lazy jokes, and we all look like we starred in the TV show Jersey Shore.
For those observers who have witnessed the impatience that started it all, let me explain once and for all.
New Jersey residents are always in a hurry, and here's why. We have the same parental responsibilities as everyone else, but we have to get to where we need to be by battling the densest population in the country, along with construction, traffic, and the crankiness that comes along with all of that.
So, you'll have to excuse us if we don't want to make small talk on the supermarket line or at the coffee shop as we wait for our much-needed latte. We are mentally scheduling our next month of family activities.
