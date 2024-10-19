New Jersey’s Roads May Be Worse Than You Thought

A study has found that New Jersey road conditions are among the worst in the United States.

If you spend time on New Jersey's roadways, you know they are in rough shape, but you may not know just how bad they are.

How Bad Are The Road Conditions In New Jersey?

A published report at Construction Coverage places New Jersey in the top 5 for worst roads in America.

We rank as the second worst state in the country, and according to the report, only Rhode Island residents have to deal with worse roadway conditions.

Here are some eye-opening statistics that might make you feel worse about our roads in New Jersey.

Some Unsettling New Jersey Roadway Statistics

The report says the share of roadways in New Jersey where conditions are poor is a whopping 36.4%, while the percentage of roads in good condition is only 32.5%.

To put that into perspective, about two out of 5 roads you'll travel on in New Jersey today are a mess.

Do you know how close we are to having the worst roads in America? Our percentage of roads in poor condition is only 2.2% lower than the top state in the nation, Rhode Island.

For the record, New York and Pennsylvania also find themselves in the Top 15 states for worst road conditions.

Pennsylvania is ranked #15, and the good folks in New York are riding on the 6th worst roads in the nation.

