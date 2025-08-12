New Jersey Restaurant Week Is Just Months Away

Get ready, foodies!

You've probably heard of Jersey Shore Restaurant Week and other local events highlighting all the great eateries in towns and counties across the Garden State.

But now, the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association is hosting its first-ever New Jersey Restaurant Week!

Get ready to indulge!

And you don't have to wait much longer, it'll be here before you know it.

Dine Out All Week Long With Special Offers At New Jersey Restaurants

What a great way to discover new restaurants and revisit some old favorites.

It's nice to get out and explore a new town and the culinary delights it has to offer, and New Jersey Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to do just that!

The list of restuarants isn't out yet, but I'm looking forward to seeing which spots are participating, so I can plan my next food road trip.

It's a whole week of flavors you don't want to miss!

A prix fixe or three-course menu is not required, but what you'll get out of the deal, according to the Asbury Park Press, is maybe a three-course dinner for, say $35, or a flat 15% discount.

It's a great opportunity for New Jersey restaurants to showcase their food.

New Jersey Restaurant Week Is This October

New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association's Restaurant Week will take place Friday, October 17, through Thursday, October 23, 2025.

