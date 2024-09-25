Living in the "Great Garden State " has many benefits, like proximity to New York and Philadelphia, but there are also plenty of drawbacks.

We call these "red flags," and there are a bunch that you should be aware of before making the move to NJ.

I asked my listeners on Facebook to name aspects of the state that should keep people far away.

If you've been researching setting up in Jersey, you probably already know the high cost of living here.

Even though Jersey is near urban areas, New Jersey's cost of living is relatively high.

Property taxes are among the highest in the country, with homeowners paying thousands annually.

The cost of housing, groceries, and utilities can strain finances, especially in counties like Bergen, Essex, or Monmouth.

Traffic is always an issue. Residents get used to it.

The state's roadways, particularly the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway, are often jammed, especially during rush hours.

Commuting to cities like New York can become a daily headache, with long delays.

New Jersey experiences extreme weather in both summer and winter. Summers can be humid and oppressive, while winters bring freezing temperatures, snowstorms, and icy roads.

Coastal areas also face the threat of hurricanes and flooding, which can cause significant property damage.

Parts of New Jersey, especially in the northeastern region, have major environmental issues such as air pollution and contaminated water in some areas.

Newark and Elizabeth don't define New Jersey as a whole, but there is some truth to the stereotypes.

Here's what actual residents of New Jersey say are serious red flags that should keep you far, far away.

21 Major Red Flags For People Moving to New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan