Stop at any roadside farmers market in New Jersey, and you'll be greeted with signs proudly declaring "Jersey Fresh."

There's a reason we're called the Garden State!

We're home to some of the most delicious fruits and vegetables around, with my absolute favorite being blueberries. What's yours?

In fact, Hammonton, located in Atlantic County, is considered the blueberry capital of the world. The blueberries are delicious.

I always love stopping along Route 206 at any of the farm stands and picking up some fresh blueberries on my way to the shore.

How To Keep Your New Jersey Produce Fresher For Longer

Berries are just one of the many delicious fruits of summer! And whether you enjoy blackberries, strawberries, or raspberries, you want to make sure that they stay fresh for as long as possible.

How? Fox News reports that there are so many tricks, according to Reddit, including adding a little bit of vinegar.

Keep Your Berries Fresh With These Simple Tips

Mark Wieser, co-founder of specialty foods company Fischer & Wieser recommends doing these three things to keep your berries fresh for a longer period of time.

- "Wait to wash the berries until right before eating them – and don't wash them under running water."

- "Gently place berries in a bowl of water to soak. This will clean them without harming their delicate structure."

- "Fill a large bowl with cold water, then gently place the berries in a colander and dip them in the water. This results in an even wash that protects the berries, he said. Afterward, transfer the berries to a paper towel-lined airtight container and place in the refrigerator."

