New Jersey has many incredible landmarks, but only one can be the most photographed landmark in the Garden State.

The Most Photographed Landmark In New Jersey

If you had to guess which Garden State landmark took the honor, which one would you choose? There are many great landmarks in our state.

The first one that came to my mind was the Cape May Lighthouse. I love everything that has to do with the Jersey Shore, so that's the natural choice for me.

Of course, there are many other great choices, such as Lucy the Elephant, the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and other great locations.

The Best New Jersey Landmark To Photograph

The people who revealed the landmark that is most photographed in New Jersey were the folks at Family Vacations US, and the only concern I had was that they would choose a New York landmark photographed from the Garden State.

Fortunately, they did not do that. They chose a bona fide New Jersey landmark. Actually, they chose two.

Their choices were the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk and the Came May piers. Evidently, New Jersey is so photogenic that we needed two top landmarks.

New Jersey's Most Photographed Places

Those were two excellent choices for the Garden State. I think most New Jersey residents have, or would enjoy, photos of both of these Garden State landmarks.

You should make plans to visit these and all the great New Jersey landmarks soon. We have an amazing state. Enjoy it!

Some Great Monmouth County, NJ Landmarks