It's The Perfect Time For Perennial Planting

Just when you thought you could sit back and enjoy this year's beautiful flowers, now is the time to get a jumpstart on planting season for next year.

Get our free mobile app

If you're thinking about adding a few perennials - it's time to start digging!

I couldn't believe how well my annuals did this summer, with my impatiens taking off, but I'm looking for a more low-maintenance garden, with some perennials that promise beauty without the fuss.

Now that we're getting toward the end of summer, Real Simple has an article about the plants you should consider planting this time of year, so they're settled and ready for next spring.

Read More: Two New Jersey Beaches Recognized As America’s Best Hidden Treasures For 2025

Check out the beautiful colors that can make any flower garden pop, from Irises to Hydrangeas; these are the plants experts recommend.

Perennials To Plant Now For A Stunning Garden Next Year

Irises

You can even consider splitting ones you already have, or plant new ones, and it gives them time to "settle into their new planting area."

Daylilies

Great for beginners!

Hydrangeas

Make sure you water them a lot, with temperatures still high in New Jersey in late August.

Peonies

Peonies need about 6 hours of sunlight per day.

Blue Star

A very "low maintenance plant."

Beautiful Flowers In New Jersey Sights From Deep Cut County Park in Middletown, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Shawn MIchaels

The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show This year's theme of the 196th Annual Philadelphia Flower Show, presented by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, is, "Gardens of Tomorrow." Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo