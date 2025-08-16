Top 5 Perennials To Plant Now For A Stunning New Jersey Garden Next Spring

Photo by Charly Seyler on Unsplash

It's The Perfect Time For Perennial Planting

Just when you thought you could sit back and enjoy this year's beautiful flowers, now is the time to get a jumpstart on planting season for next year.

If you're thinking about adding a few perennials - it's time to start digging!

I couldn't believe how well my annuals did this summer, with my impatiens taking off, but I'm looking for a more low-maintenance garden, with some perennials that promise beauty without the fuss.

Now that we're getting toward the end of summer, Real Simple has an article about the plants you should consider planting this time of year, so they're settled and ready for next spring.

Check out the beautiful colors that can make any flower garden pop, from Irises to Hydrangeas; these are the plants experts recommend.

Perennials To Plant Now For A Stunning Garden Next Year

Irises

Photo by Kostiantyn Vierkieiev on Unsplash
You can even consider splitting ones you already have, or plant new ones, and it gives them time to "settle into their new planting area."

Daylilies 

Photo by Ilya Chunin on Unsplash
Great for beginners!

Hydrangeas

Photo by Cheung Yin on Unsplash
Make sure you water them a lot, with temperatures still high in New Jersey in late August.

Peonies

Photo by Nic Berlin on Unsplash
Peonies need about 6 hours of sunlight per day.

Blue Star

Photo by Aubrey Odom on Unsplash
A very "low maintenance plant." 

