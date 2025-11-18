Parking lots are busy places in New Jersey this time of year. Let's remember to use proper etiquette in our parking lots this holiday season.

New Jersey Parking Lot Etiquette

In this piece, we are going to do two things. We are going to remind you of the top parking lot etiquette, and we are going to grade New Jersey on each rule.

Not all New Jersey drivers are the same, so the grades will come from my personal observations at parking lots all over the state, and I think you will find they are relatively accurate.

There are a lot of parking lot rules and best practices available to us, and we chose to pluck our favorites from a report at The Parking Spot. They gave us the rule; we gave New Jersey the grade.

Experts Reveal Parking Lot Etiquette Rules

#1 Park Between The Lines - It seems simple enough, but the number of drivers who can't or won't do it is mind-boggling. NJ Grade: C-

#2 Don't Jump The Front Line - This is when you pull up too far into the spot, and your front bumper extends into the other parking spot. NJ Grade: B

#3 No Calling Dibs - You can't claim a spot by placing a traffic cone, human being, or other object in it until your car arrives. Very popular at the Jersey Shore in the summer, but it doesn't happen too often at the mall. NJ Grade: B+

#4 Don't Follow Strangers - We know you want their parking spot, but do you really have to drive behind them at 2 mph to secure the spot? That's just creepy. NJ Grade: D-

Overall, I give New Jersey Drivers a C on this test. But the season is young, and we have time to improve.

