This Amazing Building Is The Oldest Man Made Structure In New Jersey

There are a lot of things. We Jersey does well, and history is definitely one of them. This fact is absolutely evident when you look at the oldest man-made structure in the Garden State.

Every state has one structure they point to as their oldest, but the one New Jersey has is not just the oldest in the state.

It’s actually considered the oldest log cabin still standing in the Western Hemisphere, according to Love Exploring.

This amazing building is called the C. A Nothnagle House and it’s located in Gibbstown.

The original portion of this log cabin dates all the way back to 1638. Just think about that for a minute.

To put that into perspective, this log cabin was built 150 years before George Washington became the first president of the United States of America. And it’s still standing! That is amazing work by the people who built it.

This building has been standing since Charles I was the King of England, and it was built just 22 years after William Shakespeare died. Wrap your head around that for a second. And here's one more

The house is a private residence these days, but the owners have been known over the years to offer tours. It is now listed online, however, as “temporarily closed”.

The C.A. Nothnagle House is another amazing little piece of history that New Jersey can call its very own.

It’s located on Swedesboro Road in Gibbstown, New Jersey. You should swing by to get a glimpse. it's pretty amazing.

