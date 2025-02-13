New Jersey Is Home To One Of The 10 Oldest Hotels In America

New Jersey has one of the oldest hotels in America, and it is among the most legendary in America.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Jersey has a lot of history and a lot of hotels, and the two have intersected in this category.

One Of The Oldest Hotels In America

According to Far & Wide, the oldest beach resort town in America is also home to one of the 14 oldest hotels in America.

Cape May is the legendary town where this hotel still helps make family memories for travelers to the Jersey Shore.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The legendary hotel is Congress Hall, and its doors opened in 1816, making it the 8th oldest hotel in America.

Congress Hall Has Been Around For Over 200 Years

The oldest hotel is La Fonda On The Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which had people staying there as early as 1607.

Read More: New Jersey Customers Vote For Their Best Hotel

About 200 years after that, Congress Hall's doors opened in Cape May, and it is still a staple of the town to this day.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In its humble beginnings, Congress Hall was a boarding house and the entire lower level was a dining hall.

It Was Originally Referred To As The Big House

In 1828, the original owner, Thomas Hughes, was elected to Congress and changed the name of The Big House (its original name) to Congress Hall, and as they say, the rest is history.

Get our free mobile app

These days there are 17 different styles of rooms to choose from, varying in size and scenery.

The amazing Congress Hall is located at 200 Congress Place in historic Cape May.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo