New Jersey Is Home To One Of The Oldest Churches In America And It’s Amazing

There is so much history surrounding us here in New Jersey, like the oldest church in the state, which is really a magnificent place.

Some churches in the United States date back to the 1500s according to Oldest.org. To be more specific, the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista was built in 1521, and the structure you would see now in San Juan, Puerto Rico was built in 1540. That is amazing.

The oldest church in New Jersey does not date nearly that far back. As a matter of fact, the current Cathedral of San Juan Bautista was 230 years old when New Jersey's oldest church was built.

But that doesn't mean our oldest church is not awesomely impressive, because it is, and it dates back to a number of years before the Declaration of Independence was even signed.

Have you ever been to Deerfield Presbyterian Church in Bridgeton? If you have, then you have been to the oldest church in the whole state of New Jersey, according to Only In Your State.

Obviously, this amazing structure has been around for over two and a half centuries. It was 100 years old when Ulysses S. Grant was U.S. President, and 200 years old when James Monroe was our Commander-in-Chief.

Just one look at this stunning and unique place, and you can pretty easily imagine what it must have looked like all those years ago. If you want to check it out for yourself, it's located at 530 Old Deerfield Pike in Bridgeton.

