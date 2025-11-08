Talk about bad timing! Talking about weight isn't exactly the news we want to hear with the holidays right around the corner and our leftover Halloween candy still calling our names.

A new report has just ranked the most overweight and obese states in America.

So where does New Jersey land on the list?

WalletHub is out with a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It really is the worst timing ever. All we want to do is start thinking about the delicious pies and cookies we'll soon be enjoying.

The last thing we want to focus on is all that extra weight we've been packing on throughout the year.

Still, it's hard to ignore the fact that nearly four in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are obese, with one in 10 being severely obese, according to this recent report.

Obesity Trends: New Jersey's Place In The Rankings

Luckily, here in New Jersey, we're a pretty active state with plenty of parks, trails, and places to get a good workout in.

So, what are the most overweight states?

The most overweight states in America include:

West Virginia Mississippi Arkansas Louisiana Alabama

New Jersey ranks 39th on the list, with the least overweight state being Colorado, followed by Utah at 49th, Massachusetts at 48th, California at 47th, and Hawaii at 46th.

