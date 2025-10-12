A recent study has revealed something you're not going to want to hear about your neighbors in New Jersey. It says we have among the nosiest neighbors in America.

How Nosy Are Neighbors In New Jersey?

Nothing can make life better than having great neighbors, and nothing is worse than dealing with bad ones.

But what if your neighbor always seemed to be asking questions, prying, and looking in your backyard?

That means you have the misfortune of having nosy neighbors, and according to a study at Secure Data Recovery, New Jersey has more of them than most states.

New Jersey Is Among America's Nosiest States

Data was compiled all over the nation, and when the results were in, New Jersey was ranked as the state with the 10th nosiest neighbors in America.

The nosiest neighbors are in Virginia, and the least nosy live in Connecticut. As a point of reference, the nosiest state scored a 97.40, and the least nosy had 83.92. New Jersey scored 94.50.

I do have a theory, however, that may make you feel better about your Garden State neighbors.

This Might Be Why New Jersey Neighbors Are Considered Nosy

We are one of the most crowded states in the nation, so our neighbors tend to be much closer than in other states, and are therefore, much closer to our business than we'd like, through no fault of their own.

I have no facts to back that, but I wanted to try to give New Jersey neighbors the benefit of the doubt.

