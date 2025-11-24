A recent informal survey of New Jersey drivers has revealed the Garden State town with the nicest drivers.

What Is A Nice New Jersey Driver?

The most prudent thing to do, before we reveal the results, is to give our definition of nice.

We, and we think most of you, would define a nice driver as someone who follows the rules and is willing to help other drivers in the process of getting where they need to go.

Nice driving is also driving that doesn’t include tailgating, light-flashing, and finger-giving.

Which New Jersey Town Has The Nicest Drivers?

Most of these qualities seem rare in the average New Jersey driver. Still, we were optimistic we would find a town that defied the odds, so we asked drivers all over New Jersey on several social media platforms which town in New Jersey has the nicest drivers.

The results of the informal poll are interesting. The town that got the most votes for having the nicest drivers is also the town that is often named for having a ton of traffic and the rudest drivers.

Congratulations to the good folks of Brick for being named the town with the nicest drivers by travelers all over the state.

The Most Considerate Drivers In New Jersey

The town is often discussed in a somewhat negative way regarding traffic on Brick Blvd and its general over-congestion.

So, it's nice to discover that the nice drivers of Brick are getting credit for some nice driving they are managing to do under less-than-desirable circumstances.

