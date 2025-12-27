Google Trends Reveals New Jersey’s Most Popular New Year’s Resolution

Google Trends Reveals New Jersey’s Most Popular New Year’s Resolution

Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

It's that time of year again when you start making New Year's resolutions, or maybe you decide your resolution this year is NOT to make one at all.

They always sound great in theory, but let's be honest, sticking to them is extremely difficult.

I read about how we were supposed to soft-launch our resolutions about a month ago, so it's easier to stick with them come the new year, but who really does that?

A recent study by Annuity Freedom analyzed Google Trends data to uncover the most popular New Year's resolutions in each state, according to a recent report.

So what do you think topped the list for New Jersey?

New Jersey's Top Resolution Reveals A Common Struggle

It's a resolution we seem to make year after year, yet so many of us struggle to follow through. Hopefully, this year will be different!

New Jersey's Top New Year's Resolution

Weight loss ranked as the number one resolution in New Jersey.

Of course, that's always great news for gyms when memberships spike in January, but it's a hard one to stick to.

Instead of just saying weight loss, maybe we start with a more realistic goal, like walking for 10 minutes a day, and work our way up. It doesn't seem so overwhelming that way.

If you're not interested in joining a gym, luckily, there are so many great walking trails in New Jersey.  See the list below.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

