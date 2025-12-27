It's that time of year again when you start making New Year's resolutions, or maybe you decide your resolution this year is NOT to make one at all.

They always sound great in theory, but let's be honest, sticking to them is extremely difficult.

I read about how we were supposed to soft-launch our resolutions about a month ago, so it's easier to stick with them come the new year, but who really does that?

A recent study by Annuity Freedom analyzed Google Trends data to uncover the most popular New Year's resolutions in each state, according to a recent report.

So what do you think topped the list for New Jersey?

New Jersey's Top Resolution Reveals A Common Struggle

It's a resolution we seem to make year after year, yet so many of us struggle to follow through. Hopefully, this year will be different!

New Jersey's Top New Year's Resolution

Weight loss ranked as the number one resolution in New Jersey.

Of course, that's always great news for gyms when memberships spike in January, but it's a hard one to stick to.

Instead of just saying weight loss, maybe we start with a more realistic goal, like walking for 10 minutes a day, and work our way up. It doesn't seem so overwhelming that way.

If you're not interested in joining a gym, luckily, there are so many great walking trails in New Jersey. See the list below.

