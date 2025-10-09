Do you think you have done all the fun things there are to do in New Jersey? We have a fun way for you to find out.

Best Things To Do in New Jersey

There are so many amazing things to do in New Jersey, and a major website has chosen its favorite things to do in New Jersey.

Moon Travel Guides has compiled an excellent list of fun activities in every U.S. state, making it the ultimate guide to things to do in America.

We thought it would be fun for New Jersey residents to see how many of the activities from the list they've already done.

Top 3 Things To Do In New Jersey

These travel experts scanned our entire state to find the most fun things to do, and here's what they chose. Let's see how many you've done.

Beach Hopping – If you live in New Jersey and haven’t been to the Jersey Shore, we’re not sure what to say! With some of the best beaches in the world, it’s a must-do.

Meditating at Liberty State Park - The experts say to meditate on history while you're there. I can't say I've done this one myself.

Touring The Gardens of New Jersey - We do have some beautiful gardens. When was the last time you visited one?

Of course, there are so many other places to visit, like Cape May, Jenkinson's Aquarium, and downtown Manasquan, just to name a few, that there could have been a New Jersey top 25.

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions