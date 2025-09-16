If you are a movie or TV fan, there are some places in New Jersey you have to put on your bucket list.

We have more "movie spots" in the Garden State than you might think, so this could be a fun road trip or two to see some unique New Jersey movie spots.

The website Family Vacations US compiled a comprehensive list of places in New Jersey that were featured in big movies.

We used that, plus we asked New Jersey residents to tell us their favorite movies with New Jersey scenes, and we narrowed the list down to five. We added one that was not on the published list.

Places In New Jersey Famous For Movie Scenes

Paramus Park Mall - If you loved the movie Mallrats, then a visit to Paramus Park Mall is a must.

Princeton University - The picturesque setting of Princeton is one of the most well-known universities worldwide, and it was featured in A Beautiful Mind.

Atlantic City Boardwalk - The legendary boardwalk was prominently featured in Boardwalk Empire.

Liberty State Park - Anybody who is a fan of the blockbuster Men in Black has to take a visit to Liberty State Park.

Toms River, New Jersey - Fans of The Amityville Horror know the house in the movie, in addition to the Ocean County Courthouse and other town buildings, was used in the film.

