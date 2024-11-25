New Jersey’s Most Stunning Building Will Leave You in Awe

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and therefore, the state's architecture is historic.

The Garden State has everything from colonial homes in Cape May to more contemporary skyscrapers.

Let's go back to the beginning of the colonial era when new settlers used the most available materials.

What's fascinating is that many of these original homes still exist in towns like Bergenfield and Hoboken.

Think about the elements these homes have had to withstand over hundreds of years.

It shows that maybe craftsmanship isn't as good as it used to be.

In the 19th century, Victorian architecture became very popular with decorations and unique paint.

Look no further than Cape May for perfect examples of traditional Victorian homes.

Many are Jersey originals that serve as bed and breakfasts now.

The 20th century was about a more industrial look as business and culture shifted quickly.

Massive buildings like Jersey City Medical Center and the PSEG Building of Newark shadowed the quaint structures of previous eras.

These were incredible in their ways, not necessarily for their beauty but for sheer size.

The Cape Cod and ranch-style homes became all the rage on the homefront.

Like many of the state's offerings, New Jersey's architecture is diverse.

Beautiful skyscrapers in Hoboken and iconic structures like those on the Princeton University campus have been used for many motion pictures over the years.

Website The Discoverer trekked across the country to find the genuinely breathtaking buildings.

Each state got a nod, but New Jersey's "coolest" building stood out from the pack.

What is the most beautiful building in New Jersey?

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, located in Newark, is the fifth-largest cathedral in North America.

Catholic mass is offered daily and three times on Sunday in English and Spanish.

The Discoverer says:

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart was completed in 1945. It was funded entirely from contributions from the Italian-American Catholic immigrants who worked and lived in the city in the early 20th century. The architects designed the orientation of the towers to provide a link from the church to the downtown area. A strange twist in design features French Gothic influences on the cathedral's interior instead of the traditional English-Irish Gothic style of the day.