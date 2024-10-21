This Amazing Hotel Is New Jersey’s Most Romantic

A major website has chosen the most romantic hotel in New Jersey. Have you ever been there?

Photo by Faizan on Unsplash Photo by Faizan on Unsplash loading...

There are so many truly romantic places to stay here in the Garden State. We are, after all, the home of the Jersey Shore, so an amazing hotel overlooking the ocean sounds like a good candidate for the most romantic hotel in the state.

The Most Romantic Hotel In New Jersey

Then again, there are awesome hotels in the Garden State with a different type of view altogether.

Get our free mobile app

We're talking about the ones overlooking the New York skyline, and that's also some pretty romantic stuff.

Photo by Raúl Gómez on Unsplash Photo by Raúl Gómez on Unsplash loading...

And, we can't forget the romance that the entire town of Cape May brings you, with the most amazing, and very romantic B&Bs all over that amazing town.

Major Publication Chooses New Jersey's Most Romantic Hotel

There are many romantic possibilities regarding romantic hotels in New Jersey, but when Reader's Digest chooses its favorite, we all notice and listen very closely.

Read More: New Jersey's Most Romantic Restaurant

After all, we're talking about one of the most respected publications in the country. So, which New Jersey hotel did the experts choose as the most romantic in the state?

Their choice came as a bit of a surprise to us, although we agree with the choice. They say that the Borgata in Atlantic City is the most romantic hotel in New Jersey.

See You In Atlantic City

So, take some time for a little romance and head to one of the best places Atlantic City offers for a romantic getaway.

Here Are Some Famous New Jersey Motels

This New Jersey Waterfront Mansion is More Stunning Than A Five-Star Hotel Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan