This Incredible New Jersey Eatery Is Our Most Old-School Restaurant

A major website has announced that one restaurant in our state is the most old-school restaurant in New Jersey.

In New Jersey, we have so many incredible restaurants to choose from, and most of them are incredible choices.

Which New Jersey Restaurant Is The Best Old-School Restaurant?

There is something for everyone, no matter what you are looking for, and they are scattered all over the Garden State.

But lately, a lot of New Jersey residents are yearning for that old-school feeling, and they are in luck.

New Jersey is home to a lot of restaurants that know how to capture that old-school feel, and recently, a major website has determined which old-school restaurant is the best in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Restaurant The Experts Chose Might Surprise You

They did the research and put together a list of the best old-school restaurants in each state.

The outstanding eatery they chose for New Jersey happens to be one of the most legendary in the Garden State, and here's a hint. It's not a diner.

Have you ever been to Rutt's Hut in Clifton? They may have the best hot dogs on the planet, and now they are the best old-school restaurant in New Jersey.

The original stand opened in 1928, so in a few years, we'll all be celebrating 100 years of amazing Rutt's Hut hot dogs.

If you've never been there, head to 417 River Rd in Clifton for a meal you'll never forget.

