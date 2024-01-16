The Food New Jersey Hates The Most Has Been Revealed

New Jersey is known for its love for food of just about any kind. But now a study has revealed the most hated food in the Garden State.

attachment-tamas-pap-XO5qTnr0a50-unsplash loading...

There is no question in my mind that you are going to be surprised when you hear which food a study published at Zippia revealed is the most hated in the Garden State.

Here are some examples of the most hated foods in states around the nation. Let's see if you agree.

The most hated food in New Jersey is also the most hated food in the nation and is listed as the most hated in 13 states in America. We'll get to that in a second.

Photo by Mishaal Zahed مشعل زاهد on Unsplash Photo by Mishaal Zahed مشعل زاهد on Unsplash loading...

Anchovies is the second most hated food in the country, with twelve states putting it at the top of their list.

Five states even chose eggplant as their least favorite food. They don't have the luxury of dining on New Jersey Eggplant Parmigiana.

So what is the food that New Jersey and 12 other states hate more than any other food? The winner, or the loser depending on how you look at it, are olives.

Photo by Marius Haakestad on Unsplash Photo by Marius Haakestad on Unsplash loading...

It's hard to believe, since olives are what we put into so many of our meals, and lots of us even cover our pizzas with them. This is a hard pit to swallow.

And let's remember, we wouldn't have our beloved imported olive oil without them. How many of our favorite dishes count on the golden olive liquid for their very existence?

So, I have to wonder about this one. I love olives, and I think lots of people in New Jersey do, too.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try Gallery Credit: Lou Russo