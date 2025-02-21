New Jersey Is Among The Most Expensive States For Gen X

Few states are more expensive to live in for Gen X than New Jersey, according to recently released data.

It should come as no surprise to any resident of New Jersey that everything is extremely expensive, and no one knows that more than the members of Generation X.

New Jersey Is One Of America's Most Expensive States For Gen X

If you were born between 1965 and 1980, recent data reveals that New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to live in for you.

The report was published at Go Banking Rates, and the results put New Jersey deep in the top 10 states that are most expensive or Generation X.

The numbers are not pretty. New Jersey ranks as the sixth most expensive state for Gen X.

The Statistics That Make New Jersey Expensive For Gen X

Here are some of the statistics and data that make New Jersey one of the top 10 most expensive states for Generation X folks.

The total cost of living annually for Gen X is a staggering $86,416. That puts us less than $1000 from being in the top ten.

Our average monthly mortgage cost in the state is slightly over $3000, which is the fifth highest in the nation.

For Gen X The New Jersey Struggle Is Real

There are only 5 states where it's more expensive for Gen X to live and they are (5-1) Alaska, Washington, Massachusetts, California, and Hawaii.

In Hawaii, the annual cost of living for Generation X is a shocking $145,989, and the monthly mortgage averages a stunning $5,362.

