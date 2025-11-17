The most dangerous road in New Jersey has been revealed by experts, and you are going to be surprised by which one it is.

Which Roads Are The Most Dangerous In New Jersey?

If you think that the most dangerous road in New Jersey is one of our two main highways, you are mistaken.

It might surprise you to know that, based on recent reports, neither the Garden State Parkway nor the New Jersey Turnpike is the most dangerous road in our state.

The report was issued by Auto Review Hub, and it determined the most dangerous roads in America.

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Road

So, which road do you think git the bad news that it is New Jersey's worst? Here's a hint. Only those who have never traveled on it could disagree with the results.

The results are based on accident statistics and the number of fatalities, and one road's data puts it at the top of the list.

The road that tops the list in New Jersey is the 83.46 miles of US 130, and anyone who uses the road knows how dangerous it can be at times.

This New Jersey Road Is Among The Most Dangerous\

Those New Jersey travelers who use Route 80 and Interstate 295 might think those roads are right up there as well when it comes to dangerous driving.

Wherever you drive in the Garden State, be courteous and kind. No one wants to hurt anyone, and it happens too often.

