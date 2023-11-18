Travel Experts Reveal The Most Absolutely Beautiful County In New Jersey

We are very fortunate to live in a really beautiful state like New Jersey, but did you ever wonder which county travel experts say is the most beautiful in the whole state?

Trying to determine the most beautiful county in New Jersey is a pretty tall task, even for a major outlet like Love Exploring.

Just think about all the beautiful places in our great state, and also consider the different types of beauty New Jersey is so proud to have.

We have the amazing Jersey Shore with some of the most amazing beaches and boardwalks our country has to offer.

We also have some of the most amazing parks in the entire nation as well, and the mountains of North Jersey are breathtaking.

So, while it wasn't easy to name the most beautiful county in the Garden State, it was a decision that had to be made by these travel experts.

And their choice of the most beautiful county in New Jersey takes us south. As a matter of fact, it's as south as you can get.

Cape May County was chosen as the most beautiful county in the entire state, and it's no surprise. It's the home of one of the state's most adorable and storied towns, Cape May, and there is so much more to this gorgeous county as well.

The amazing thing about Cape May County is that there really is no one season for the area. It is beautiful in many different ways all year long.

