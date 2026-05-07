Think Mosquitoes In New Jersey Are Always Bad Near You? This List Might Surprise You

Think Mosquitoes In New Jersey Are Always Bad Near You? This List Might Surprise You

Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash

You don't forget that first mosquito bite of the season. One minute you're enjoying the warm weather, the next you've got a growing welt on your arm that's itching like crazy.

You can try every trick in the book, like pressing your nail into it or scratching around it. Anything for a little relief, but nothing ever seems to work!

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My daughter is the one who always gets bitten. There could be a whole group of us outside for hours, and somehow she's the only one covered in mosquito bites, while everyone else is just fine. She'll wear the insect repellent bracelets, but even those don't really work for her.

Read More: A Scenic Trail In New Jersey With River And City Skyline Views

Mosquito season in New Jersey typically runs from May through October, so just as we're starting to deal with it again, the list of cities in the country for mosquitoes in 2026 is out.

Not a single New Jersey city made the list, but let's not get too comfortable with that news. I mean, every year it feels like we're dealing with this nonstop, and there's never really much relief.

The pest control company Orkin has released its annual ranking of the worst cities for mosquitoes for 2026.

Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash
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Cities With The Biggest Mosquito Problems Across The U.S.

  1. Los Angeles

  2. Chicago

  3. New York City

  4. Detroit

  5. Atlanta

  6. Washington D.C.

  7. Houston

  8. Dallas

  9. Cleveland

  10. Denver

  11. Raleigh

  12. Charlotte

  13. Minneapolis

  14. Philadelphia 

  15. Indianapolis

Just because we're not on the list doesn't mean it's going to be a mosquito-free spring and summer in New Jersey. Looks like I'll be removing these colors from my wardrobe.

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Mosquitoes are everywhere. You can avoid bites but not wearing certain colors that mosquitoes are attracted to.

Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins

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What to know about the spotted lanternfly and the tree of heaven in New Jersey

This is especially important now since the Spotted Lanternfly appears to be spreading to more parts of New Jersey. The tree of heaven is a very likely place to find those egg masses come fall.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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