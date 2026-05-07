You don't forget that first mosquito bite of the season. One minute you're enjoying the warm weather, the next you've got a growing welt on your arm that's itching like crazy.

You can try every trick in the book, like pressing your nail into it or scratching around it. Anything for a little relief, but nothing ever seems to work!

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My daughter is the one who always gets bitten. There could be a whole group of us outside for hours, and somehow she's the only one covered in mosquito bites, while everyone else is just fine. She'll wear the insect repellent bracelets, but even those don't really work for her.

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Mosquito season in New Jersey typically runs from May through October, so just as we're starting to deal with it again, the list of cities in the country for mosquitoes in 2026 is out.

Not a single New Jersey city made the list, but let's not get too comfortable with that news. I mean, every year it feels like we're dealing with this nonstop, and there's never really much relief.

The pest control company Orkin has released its annual ranking of the worst cities for mosquitoes for 2026.

Cities With The Biggest Mosquito Problems Across The U.S.

Los Angeles Chicago New York City Detroit Atlanta Washington D.C. Houston Dallas Cleveland Denver Raleigh Charlotte Minneapolis Philadelphia Indianapolis

Just because we're not on the list doesn't mean it's going to be a mosquito-free spring and summer in New Jersey. Looks like I'll be removing these colors from my wardrobe.

Mosquitoes Are Attracted to Four Colors Mosquitoes are everywhere. You can avoid bites but not wearing certain colors that mosquitoes are attracted to. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins

Do You Have NJ Bed Bugs? How to Tell What They Are Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis