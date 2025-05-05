You’ll Never Believe What 39% Of New Jersey Moms Do On Mother’s Day

Mother's Day will be here soon.

A time to celebrate and show your mom how much you love and appreciate all she's done for you over the years.

Instead of cooking at home, many families will head to a restaurant in New Jersey to enjoy a nice meal and some quality time together.

No prep. No cleanup. Just a day of relaxation!

Read More: Discover New Jersey’s Top Brunch Spot For Mother’s Day

New Jersey Dining Trends For Mother's Day

One of the leading dining reservations websites, OpenTable, surveyed over a thousand consumers who plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year to uncover different dining trends for 2025.

One surprising statistic stood out, and it has to do with making Mother's Day reservations.

Key Takeaways From OpenTable's Mother's Day Survey

39% of moms have had to book their own Mother's Day meal.

44% say having someone else take the lead on decisions makes the day special.

30% of moms are considering dining solo as part of their celebrations.

46% prefer early dining to maximize relaxation time throughout the day.

64% prioritize waterfront or scenic views for their celebratory meal.

39% of moms are taking charge and making their own Mother's Day reservation!

Some moms just want to get it done.

They know exactly where they want to go, and they don't feel it's a big deal to make a reservation on their big day, but for others, they would rather not be the one in charge on Mother's Day and are hoping this year, someone else steps in to do the planning.

What do you prefer?

Whether you'll be the one making the reservation or not, here are some suggestions on where you can go to celebrate mom his Mother's Day.

