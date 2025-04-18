When you grow up in New Jersey, you hear a lot of different stories.

Some are funny, some are weird, and some are heartbreaking.

One thing that’s always stuck with me is how often we hear about kids going missing.

It’s one of those things you think happens somewhere else, until you realize it’s happening right here, in towns you’ve actually driven through or lived in.

Some names from years ago still pop into my mind. The kids who just never came home.

The news would flash their faces across the screen, and the photos always showed them smiling, like they had no idea what was coming.

It’s tough to think about, honestly. You imagine their families still waiting, wondering, holding onto any little piece of hope they can find.

Even now, every once in a while, you’ll see a flyer at a rest stop or taped up in a convenience store window.

A teenager who’s been missing for a few weeks. A little kid who disappeared from a park. It makes you pause. Makes you look twice. Makes you hug your people a little tighter.

New Jersey’s small, but things like this make it feel huge.

There are so many woods, highways, and little side roads nobody thinks about until something bad happens.

And you realize how easy it is for someone just to be gone.

It’s a scary thought, and it doesn’t get any less scary the older you get.

There are still families waiting for answers — families from places like Toms River, Camden, Morristown.

Waiting for a knock on the door, a phone call, anything. Some cases are decades old. Some are brand new. But every single one matters.

I don’t have a big, inspiring conclusion here. Just... if you see something that feels off, say something.

Keep an eye out. It sounds small, but it could make a world of difference to someone.

According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, these four New Jersey kids have vanished in the past thirty days, as of this writing.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please get in touch with your local police department or go here.

16-year-old Armando was last seen on April 10, 2025, in Elizabethport, NJ. It's noted he may need medical attention.

Dayana was last seen in Rahway, NJ on March 21, 2025. She's only 14 years old.

17-year-old Heaven was last seen in Newark, NJ on March 23, 2025.

It's reported that 13-year-old Nevaeh may travel to Phillipsburg or Easton, NJ. Her hair was dyed black and blue when she was last seen on April 3, 2025.