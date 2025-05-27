It’s one of those things that most people drive by every day and never really think about. It just sits there, maybe a little tilted, maybe the paint’s chipped, maybe it’s seen better days. But at some point, someone will probably walk by and think, "That’s a sad little mailbox.”

In New Jersey, where the seasons are not exactly gentle, these things take a beating. Snow piles up, salt sprays off the roads, and before you know it, your once sturdy box is leaning like it’s had a long night. But it’s not just about how it looks. A busted mailbox can actually mess with your mail delivery. If the postal worker can’t open it easily or reach it safely, you might not be getting what you’re supposed to. And nobody wants to miss a check because of a crooked door or a rusty hinge.

You might think the Post Office doesn’t care, but they actually do. Enough to dedicate an entire week to it.

What is Mailbox Improvement Week in New Jersey?

It’s seven days beginning May 21, meant to get Jersey homeowners to take a good look at the box sitting at the end of the driveway or by the curb and ask themselves if it needs a little love. Maybe a fresh coat of paint, tightening of some screws, or replacing the whole thing if it’s past the point of saving.

It’s also a good excuse to personalize it a bit. Want to make your mailbox look like a mini lighthouse or slap a garden gnome on top? Go for it. Just make sure it meets the basic standards: it has to be the right height, easy for your carrier to open, and not falling apart.

So if you’re in New Jersey and haven’t looked at your mailbox in a while, this might be the week to do it. You don’t need to spend a fortune or turn it into a work of art. Just show it some care. After all, it’s one of the few things that gets daily use and still manages to get overlooked.