So far, 2025 has been absolutely brutal for brick-and-mortar retail stores.

The economy and ever-changing shopping habits keep retailers scrambling to make ends meet.

Get our free mobile app

What is the answer? I don't think there is one.

The current trend toward e-commerce and digital shopping isn't going to reverse. In fact, consumers will rely more on online shopping as we move further into the digital age.

Department stores have been hit particularly hard by these changing times.

I will say they haven't just rolled over and accepted their fate.

Macy's Closes 66 Stores Including Brooklyn Location Getty Images loading...

Many clothing retailers are rethinking their strategy and opting for a smaller business model.

These "mini" locations serve the needs of the shoppers who still like to shop in person, eliminating the cost of operating larger locations.

The Marshall's and TJ Maxx's of the world seem slightly better regarding business.

ALSO READ: Popular Restaurant Chain With 12 New Jersey Locations Is Closing

Keeping that in mind, Macy's downsized and launched Macy's Backstage locations.

Macy's Backstage offers discounted brand-name fashion, beauty, home goods, shoes, accessories, and more.

Macy's Backstage Grand Opening At Herald Square Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. loading...

You can usually find Macy's Backstage on the second or lower level of a regular Macy's store. It has separate signage and its own checkout area.

They still offer new arrivals; prices are typically 20-80% off department store prices.

Sadly, many Macy's aren't performing as well as the company needs.

YOU'LL ALSO LIKE: 15 New Jersey Stores At Risk Of Closing In 2025

Macy’s chairman and CEO Tony Spring said in a statement:

Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the Macy's corporate site, Macy's Backstage at Essex Green in West Orange is in the process of closing.