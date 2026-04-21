New Jersey has seen big lottery wins in 2026, and the records show 2025 wasn't bad for Garden State lottery players either.

New Jersey's Big Recent Lottery Wins

2026 started with a bang for New Jersey lottery players. While most of us were gearing up for a winter storm, one lucky lottery player was living the dream.

The game was Pick 6, and the place was the Shop Rite on Route 9 in Waretown, Ocean County. The ticket purchased there was destined to change a life, according to APP.

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That ticket was worth over $12 million. The winner chose the cash value, which was a cool $5,602,036. Not a bad return, right?

More Big New Jersey Lottery Winners

We also had a big Jersey Cash 5 winner in March of this year. It was worth $3.4 million, and it was sold at a Mercer County convenience store.

Read More: Read About A $3.4 Million New Jersey Cash 5 Winner

And 2025 wasn't a bad year for New Jersey lottery players either. There were multiple big winners in the Garden State.

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Here are some 2025 winners who cashed in with big New Jersey Lottery prizes. These are all Pick 6 Jackpot winners.

New Jersey Pick 6 Big Winners In 2025

On January 20.2025, a 32 million dollar ticket was sold in Jackson. Two months to the day later, on March 20, 2025, a 5.5 million winning ticket was sold in Clark.

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That's just the beginning of the big Pick 6 winning in 2025 in the Garden State. Two more big winners beat the odds before 2025 ended.

On May 22, 2025, a $5.9 million Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold in Roseland, and on October 25th last year, someone purchased a ticket in Hudson County worth $22 million.

It gives us all hope that one of these days, we're going to be the person who purchases that lucky ticket. It can happen.

Updated - The 15 Richest Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo