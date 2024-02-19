Are you go, go, go from the second you wake up to the second you go to bed?

If you feel like you're running around doing a million different things throughout the day you're NOT alone.

So much needs to get done, there's little time for rest.

Do you agree?

Think about all the things we pack into our days.

Work, household chores, picking up the kids from school and driving them to their activities, grocery shopping just to name a few.

Schedules are jammed back and days are very hectic living in New Jersey.

Maybe you can squeeze in a half hour for a quick workout or to meet up with a friend for coffee, but it can be very difficult to find the time.

Oh and you also need to find time to eat and sleep.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash loading...

Mixbook.com conducted a study to find the states where Americans live the most and least busy lives.

No surprise, New Jersey ranks in the top 5 for thriving in chaos.

Yes, we live VERY busy lives here in Jersey.

We rank 4th.

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash loading...

Here are some of the key takeaways from the study:

Of the Americans who live a highly scheduled lifestyle, 38% say they are unhappy doing so.

When their calendar is full, 47% of Americans get anxious.

When it comes to the weekend, 44% of Americans have half or more of their typical Saturday planned.

A majority of Americans say Mondays and Wednesdays are the busiest days of the week, while Sundays are the least busy.

Photo by Douglas Fehr on Unsplash Photo by Douglas Fehr on Unsplash loading...

If you're looking for a slower lifestyle, consider moving to Arkansas.

That's the state that ranks the least busy.

