Our residents, the foremost experts on New Jersey, have debunked some of the biggest lies and stereotypes about New Jersey.

If you live in New Jersey, two things are almost always true. You love our state and hate most of the jokes about it.

New Jersey Residents Stick Up For The Garden State

We're unsure when all the stupid jokes about New Jersey started, but we know most are not funny.

When a non-New Jersey resident comedian uses New Jersey jokes in their routine, they are usually stale, obvious, untrue, and frankly lazy, in my opinion.

New Jersey residents can laugh at themselves. We only ask two simple things from the comedians.

Bad New Jersey Jokes

Make sure what you're saying about the Garden State is true, and when you talk about it, be funny.

We asked New Jersey residents which 5 things were the most annoying New Jersey joke topics, and we've tabulated the results.

Here are the 5 big lies New Jersey residents hear about our state. We want to set the record straight.

The Biggest Lies About New Jersey According To You

#5 We talk like "New Yawkahs" - Yes, many people moved to the Garden State from New York, but that doesn't mean we all sound like Joey Tribbiani (even though we love him).

#4 We Don't Know How to Drive - This one is annoying. Visitors to New Jersey make up their own rules of the road, yet we are accused of being the bad drivers.

#3 We All Have Hair Like Jon Bon Jovi - Let's clear this up. We don't all have Jon Bon Jovi hair. We just wish we did.

#2 New Jersey Smells - Sure, if you're near the airport, you might get a mystery whiff, but the rest of the state smells glorious.

#1 We're Rude - This is the most offensive of them all. True, we don't have the time for elaborate niceties, but that doesn't make us rude.

