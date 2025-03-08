New Jersey Ranks Among The Least Fun States In America

If you think New Jersey is a fun state, a recent report will have you seeing red. The results of the most fun states are in, and it's not good news for New Jersey.

The Garden State is home to some of the best beaches, boardwalks, restaurants, clubs and bars, and theaters around, so we must be one of the most fun states in America, right?

Study Says New Jersey Is Not As Much Fun As We Think It Is

Not according to recent research put together by the folks at WalletHub. It turns out we're not nearly as much fun as we think we are in New Jersey.

Two categories were considered in compiling each state's fun ranking, and the Garden State didn't do well in either.

New Jersey ranks as the 34th best state for entertainment and recreation, and we do even worse, ranking 35th in nightlife.

New Jersey Is In The Bottom Third For Fun States

When you combine all the data, New Jersey ranks as the 37th most fun state in America. Ouch.

New Jersey is a true seasonal state, and I can't help but think we would have done much better had this data been focused on just the summer season.

Regardless, our fun level leaves a lot to be desired, especially when comparing it to the most fun states in America: Florida, California, and Nevada.

