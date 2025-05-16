I bought my house about ten years ago, and after the inspection, there were a few minor issues, but they were all small.

The deck needed an upgrade. It was a wooden deck that the previous owners painted white every season. They would strip the paint annually to give it a fresh coat. However, this led to the wood being worn down over time. It wasn't in horrible shape, so I dealt with it for some time.

About three years ago, I upgraded to composite decking. It's more costly, but it saves money in the long run.

When the deck builders pulled up the old deck, they cleared out some leftover roots, put down heavy landscape fabric, and added a bunch of stone. The construction was seamless, and I was really pleased with my new deck.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

It wasn't too long after that odd looking weeds began poking through the spaces between the deck and along the exterior near my fence. They were pesky suckers. I started by pulling them out and applying your run-of-the-mill weed killer. A week later, more weeds. As time passed, they grew quicker and bigger. The roots of some of these weeds resemble bamboo and grew so large in some cases that it was buckling my fence along the perimeter.

My weed situation grew so out of control that I took it to an environmentalist in Ocean County to find out what the heck this devil plant is.

When I brought the specimen in, the guy gave me a look, and I knew it wasn't good.

He told me I had an outbreak of Japanese knotweed.

By W.carter - Own work, CC0, Link By W.carter - Own work , CC0, Link loading...

According to the NJDEP, Japanese knotweed is a highly invasive plant that initially looks harmless, but it can cause major problems for homeowners, gardeners, and even entire ecosystems.

This weed grows incredibly fast and can reach over 10 feet tall if not treated. It spreads horizontally and can travel more than 20 feet. It can lie dormant for as long as 20 years, then suddenly reappear and grow quickly.

The environmentalist I spoke to said this weed is strong enough to break through concrete, foundations, driveways, and pipes. He added that in the U.K., if they find Japanese knotweed on the property, it can be impossible to get a mortgage. It will also negatively affect property values.

By Velocicaptor at Wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by FastilyClone using MTC!., Public Domain, Link By Velocicaptor at Wikipedia - Transferred from to Commons by FastilyClone using MTC!., Public Domain, Link loading...

So, how did this demon weed get into my tiny backyard?

The pros say all it takes is one microscopic seed from the flower to stick to a shoe or piece of clothing from a landscaper or whoever to land in the ground. Remember, this weed is known to lie dormant for decades.

How do you kill Japanese knotweed?

Persistence. Cutting it back doesn’t work; it grows back stronger. You need professional removal and multi-year herbicide treatments.

Trust me, if you spot it, don’t ignore it. It won’t go away on its own.

Hey, I can always sell and get out of dodge. This will be our little secret. Check these places out.