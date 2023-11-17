This New Jersey Restaurant Has The State’s Best Chicken Parmigiana

Let's be honest, there are a lot of things we take very seriously in New Jersey, but without a doubt, one of the things closest to the top of the list is chicken parmigiana.

There is no question that food is among the most important, celebrated, and beloved topics among residents of the Garden State.

We love to talk about great food, whether we made it, or found it at an amazing New Jersey restaurant.

One of the types of food we are exceptionally good at is Italian food, so when someone starts talking about the best Italian food in New Jersey, we certainly take notice.

And when the people are from a well-respected food site like Eat This, Not That, and they're talking about the best chicken parmigiana in New Jersey, this is definitely something we want to know more about.

Before we get there, I want to put my own two cents in here to tell you that if you haven't tried the chicken parmigiana at Graziano's Italian Restaurant in Point Pleasant, then you can't be sure you've already tried the best. You'll love it.

Now, on to what the foodies at this website say is the best chicken parmigiana in the state, and it certainly looks like an absolutely amazing New Jersey Italian restaurant.

They chose the chicken parmigiana at a great place called Laico's in Jersey City, and this place really is the real deal when it comes to authentic Italian restaurants.

They've been around since 1972, and the chicken parmigiana is not the only amazing dish on their menu.

