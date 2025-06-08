Did you know that the Garden State is the home of the oldest beach town in America? And it's still one of the state's most popular resort towns.

The Oldest Beach Town In America

Summer at the Jersey Shore is here, and it's time to enjoy beautiful, warm days at the beach and boardwalk.

One of the wonderful things you can do this summer right here in the Garden State is spend some quality summer time at the oldest beach town in America, according to a report at Veranda..

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you walk through this town today, you may think you stepped back in time, since it has captured the past and has held onto it in so many ways.

New Jersey's Most Famous Beach

The gorgeous beach town of Cape May will transport you back to the Victorian era while still maintaining a 21st-century feel.

Read More: New Jersey's Best Beach For Couples

But let's spend some time at the beginning of the history of this legendary resort town. The story is amazing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It was back in 1766 when the first pleasure seekers chose Cape May as a destination for relaxation, and most came from Philadelphia.

The History Of Cape May

According to the official website for Cape May, the town was attracting visitors from New York, Baltimore, and Washington by the 1830s.

Get our free mobile app

As Cape May's popularity grew, so did the town, and it even had visits from Presidents Pierce and Harrison during the mid-19th century.

The town is a celebration of the past, the present, and the future all wrapped into one, and that is why it is still one of America's top beach resort destinations.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo