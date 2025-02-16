Go Green! These are the Best Irish Towns in New Jersey

New Jersey has deep roots in Irish heritage.

It all started in the early 1800s when immigrants entered the state in large numbers.

Get our free mobile app

These folks would settle in towns like Jersey City, Newark, and Paterson, where they could find the most jobs.

These weren't easy jobs, either. Irish immigrants worked in factories, railroads, and construction, literally helping build this state.

There wouldn't be a Delaware or Raritan Canal if it weren't for the Irish.

The Catholic church became critical for Irish families to stay close to their communities for support.

ALSO READ: These are New Jersey's Most Common Irish Last Names

St. Patrick’s Parish in Jersey City was founded in the 1850s and was one of the first churches designed for Irish people in New Jersey.

The Irish were looked down upon for decades, but Irish Americans have become major players in the state, playing roles in local politics, law enforcement, and firefighting.

There's nothing quite like a St. Partick's Day parade.

They are significant in Newark, Morristown, Keyport, Asbury Park, and Seaside Heights.

The state’s largest parade occurs in Belmar, drawing thousands each year. Irish music, dance, and traditions thrive in organizations like the Irish American Association of North West Jersey and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

YOU MAY LIKE: New Jersey's Highest Rated Irish Restaurants

Today, Irish heritage remains a key part of New Jersey’s identity.

Irish ancestry, pubs, and cultural festivals grow in New Jersey.

Our state’s history is filled with Irish flavor, from movements to leadership, ensuring that the legacy of Irish Americans remains strong in New Jersey.

Where can you find the most green in the Garden State? The latest Census information shows the Jersey towns with the most Irish heritage.