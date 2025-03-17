It's so interesting to explore Irish surnames or last names. They're a deep part of American and New Jersey history.

Many of these names are Gaelic.

Get our free mobile app

For example, "O’" in names like O’Connor or O’Donnell means "descendant of," while "Mac" in names such as MacCarthy or MacDermott signifies "son of."

The Irish last names we see in New Jersey have likely been altered over time.

Some families did this voluntarily, while others faced mounting pressure from society.

Take, Ó Súilleabháin, for instance. This became Sullivan.

Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash loading...

Ó Ceallaigh became Kelly. Others lost the "O," with names like O’Neill simply becoming Neill.

Irish families left their homeland for America during The Great Famine.

They settled in cities like New York, Boston, and Chicago.

Irish Americans faced harsh discrimination but still managed to build strong communities.

Photo by Johnny Cohen on Unsplash Photo by Johnny Cohen on Unsplash loading...

Today, Irish Americans proudly celebrate their heritage, with many tracing their family names back to specific regions in Ireland.

Recently, I discovered that my Ryan relatives were originally from Leicester, Ireland.

Genealogy services like Ancestry and 23 and Me have made finding your roots very easy. Interest is at an all-time high.

Now, there's so much information beyond last names. You can research ancestry through politics, entertainment, or business.

From the Kennedys to the McCourts, Irish last names in America reflect a proud history, ensuring that Irish heritage remains strong for generations to come.

New Jersey is packed with Irish folks thanks to many families initially settling in New York City from Ireland.

There are the 10 most popular Irish last names in our state.

The Most Popular Irish Last Names in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan