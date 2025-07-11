Is it possible that New Jersey could have a hidden diner? That's what experts at a foodie website claim.

New Jersey's Best Hidden Diner?

There's a website called Foodie Haven that has researched all over the country to come up with a list of the best hidden diners in every state.

This piqued my curiosity because it's next to impossible to hide anything in New Jersey, let alone a good diner.

If there is a diner that has been hidden from the masses, I want to know about it immediately, and I want to be there by lunchtime.

Great Diners In New Jersey You May Not Know About

The question kept racing through my mind. Am I going to find a diner below ground or in the side of a hill? How could anyone hide a diner in little old New Jersey?

And then I started thinking about how many diners are in New Jersey. AI says it's between 500 and 525, so a hidden diner might not be in a cave; it just might be a diner you haven't had the chance to find.

That would make more sense, and that's what it must be because these experts chose one of New Jersey's most legendary, well-known, and favorite diners as the best hidden one in the Garden State.

One Of New Jersey's Best-Known Diners

Tops Diner is not exactly hidden. It's right there on Passaic Ave. in Harrison waiting for you to give it a try if you've never had the privilege. They've been around almost 85 years, but if you haven't been there, it's hidden to you.

