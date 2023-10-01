Do You Think New Jersey Among The States With The Most Halloween Spirit?

It is already happening everywhere you look. Halloween decorations are popping up all over New Jersey. But just how much does the Garden State have the holiday spirit?

We have to be careful with this one.

Just because a state loves fall and is having a love affair with pumpkin spice, that doesn’t mean we’re going to run out to the yard and turn it into a Halloween wonderland.

Well, the people at Lombardo Homes have reported on the states that do the most Halloween decorating. So where does New Jersey land on that list?

It turns out we have outdone ourselves on this one, Garden State! New Jersey is among the top 5 states for Halloween decorating and spirit. As a matter of fact, we are #3 on the list.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who lives in the Garden State. One drive through just about any neighborhood in our state will prove this data right.

We may go overboard with just about everything about the fall, just like we do in the summertime, and at Christmas too, for that matter, but so what? New Jersey knows how to celebrate the season, and there is nothing wrong with that.

For the record, the only two states that apparently do Halloween better than we do are Illinois (#2) and Utah, which came in at #1.

So, the days of rolling our eyes when the neighbors blow up their Halloween inflatables In September are over. New Jersey, let's embrace the season!

