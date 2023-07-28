Here’s Why New Jersey Ranks Among The Least Grumpy States In America

Despite the reputation, it turns out New Jersey isn't very grumpy at all. As a matter of fact, it's one of the least grumpy states in America.

After years of hearing about how cranky, grumpy, and anti-social we are here in the Garden State, even we start to buy into the fact that we're not very nice here in New Jersey.

But, hold on just one minute. The data in a recent report not only prove we are not among the grumpiest states in America, it actually shows we are one of the least grumpy. So, what do you think of that?

The study was reported at Reward Expert, and it determined that only about 10% of residents here in the Garde State could be classified as "grumpy", That, along with some other data, reveals that we are among the least grumpy states in the nation.

There are only seven states in the whole country that are less grumpy than we are, meaning we rank as the 44th grumpiest state in America, or the 8th least grumpy.

Just think about this for a minute. This data says that for every ten residents of New Jersey you encounter today 9 will not be grumpy. That's impressive and pretty surprising.

Clearly, this data was not compiled anywhere on or near the Garden State Parkway, where results may have been slightly different.

For the record, Washington D.C. was the grumpiest state in America, followed by Colorado.

I think congratulations are in order for New Jersey for these unexpected results.

