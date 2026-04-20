Recently, a publication listed the top ten New Jersey music artists from each state, and some of the entries for New Jersey might surprise you.

The Greatest Music Artists Of All-Time

The top 10 for New Jersey is strong at Digital Dream Door, and the person who occupies the top spot on the list might surprise you. I don't think it will be the first name that comes to your mind.

There is also one name on the list that seems to be lower on that list than you might expect. That might be the name you thought of for the number one spot.

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Let's start with the artist that might surprise you because it's lower on the list than you thought it would be.

Where Did Jon Bon Jovi Land On The List Of New Jersey's Top Musical Artists?

Legendary New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi only made it to #9 on the list of the top 10 music artists from New Jersey.

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Bon Jovi was just ahead of Connie Francis, and just behind Ricky Nelson (both New Jersey legends as well) on the list.

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If Jon Bon Jovi is number 9, then Bruce Springsteen must be #1, right? Wrong. Bruce ranked #2, and Whitney was #5. So who's #1?

The #1 New Jersey Music Artist Of All-Time

There is only one person who can occupy the top New Jersey spot, and that is a man known as The Chairman of the Board.

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Yes, Ol' Blue Eyes Frank Sinatra tops the list for the Garden State, and that is an honor that was well earned during his illustrious career.

2201921972 (Photo by M. Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 2201921972 (Photo by M. Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) loading...

Here's the top 10, from #1 to # 10. It's Frank, Bruce, Count Basie, Paul Simon, Sarah Vaughn, Whitney, Dionne Warwick, Ricky Nelson, Jon Bon Jovi, and Connie Francis.

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